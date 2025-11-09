Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,504 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $10,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 163.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in Regions Financial by 637.3% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $24.85 on Friday. Regions Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.49%.The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,638.84. This represents a 167.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

