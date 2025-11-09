Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. $FCPT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,980 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $12,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 1,984 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $46,901.76. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 78,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,759.08. This trade represents a 2.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 3,950 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $99,935.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $695,800.60. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

FCPT opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $30.12.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 38.04%.The company had revenue of $74.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 130.28%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

