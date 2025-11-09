Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. $HMC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,346 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $11,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1,105.1% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 121.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 1,166.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

HMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:HMC opened at $29.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.29. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. On average, analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

