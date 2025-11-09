Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of AeroVironment worth $11,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 30.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 5.1% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in AeroVironment by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 40,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Citizens Jmp began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $300.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $295.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AeroVironment news, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $654,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,567. The trade was a 25.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.74, for a total transaction of $398,940.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,324 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,575.76. The trade was a 4.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $329.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.64 and a 200 day moving average of $254.10. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.25 and a 1 year high of $417.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.09.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.The business had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.