Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ally Financial worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 256,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1,132.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 56,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 51,531 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In related news, insider Kathleen L. Patterson sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $1,184,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,094,294.58. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Ally Financial had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALLY

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.