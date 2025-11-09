Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,692 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $11,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ARM alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,574,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,129,000 after buying an additional 2,446,224 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in ARM during the first quarter valued at $170,287,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in ARM by 3,853.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 520,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,180,000 after acquiring an additional 507,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ARM by 112.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,112,000 after purchasing an additional 372,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,565,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Price Performance

ARM stock opened at $152.38 on Friday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $183.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.76. The company has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.36, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 4.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ARM had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on ARM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARM

ARM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.