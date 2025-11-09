Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $FMS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,956 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $10,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.4% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 424.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMS opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $30.46.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.39%. Analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

