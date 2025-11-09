Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.32 Million Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. $FFIN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,803 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,331 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of First Financial Bankshares worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $44.66.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.21 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 44.97%.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $52,241.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,218.83. The trade was a 32.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox acquired 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,960.15. This trade represents a 8.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,353 shares of company stock worth $134,888 over the last three months. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

