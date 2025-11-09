Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.42 Million Stake in WisdomTree, Inc. $WT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 905,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,070 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of WisdomTree worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WT. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 112.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in WisdomTree by 758.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:WT opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.17. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $125.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Insider Transactions at WisdomTree

In other WisdomTree news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $333,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,048,638 shares in the company, valued at $13,978,344.54. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WT shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of WisdomTree from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised WisdomTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on WisdomTree from $12.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WisdomTree from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on WisdomTree

About WisdomTree

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.