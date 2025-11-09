Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.61 Million Holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September $ZSEP

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 14.24% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September worth $10,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September by 3.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ZSEP opened at $26.56 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00.

The Innovator 1 Yr September (ZSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZSEP was launched on Aug 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

