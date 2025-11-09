Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.87 Million Holdings in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $10,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,370,000. MQS Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 18.4% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Ameren by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 653,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,745,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of AEE opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameren Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $106.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $113.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Ameren to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ameren

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $929,240.91. The trade was a 9.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $659,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,183,821.12. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.