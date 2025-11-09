Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.11 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF $SPIP

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $11,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,019,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $313,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,028,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,920,000 after purchasing an additional 290,396 shares during the period.

SPIP opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.07. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $26.58.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

