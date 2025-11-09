Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.19 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF $TDVG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.27% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $11,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balefire LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TDVG opened at $44.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.86. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $44.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.