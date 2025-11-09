Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.50 Million Stock Position in Evertec, Inc. $EVTC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,199 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Evertec worth $11,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evertec by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,737,000 after buying an additional 65,793 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evertec by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33,832 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 907,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 60,484 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,998,000 after purchasing an additional 21,645 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evertec by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Evertec in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Evertec from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Evertec in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Evertec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Evertec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.39.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 15.56%.The company had revenue of $227.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Evertec’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Evertec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

