Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.54 Million Position in Intapp, Inc. $INTA

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 391.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,117 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Intapp worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 218.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Intapp by 356.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Intapp by 1,155.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 414.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTA. Barclays cut their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $108,847.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 221,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,276,172.40. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 36,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,922.25. This represents a 21.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,798. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.89, a P/E/G ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.70. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.44.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Intapp had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $139.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Intapp’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.190 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

