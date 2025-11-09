Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.70 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $11,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3,495.6% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

SKYY opened at $137.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.77. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $85.38 and a twelve month high of $143.74.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

