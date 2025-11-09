Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.71 Million Position in Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,132 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Pure Storage worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 22.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 21,812 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 275,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 32,611 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 7.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $230,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,266.99. The trade was a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $602,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 229,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,005.95. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,111 shares of company stock valued at $27,634,439. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $110.00 target price on Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.83. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $100.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 219.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

