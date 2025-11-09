Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.82 Million Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF $AVES

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.59% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $11,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3,632.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 832,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,252,000 after purchasing an additional 810,022 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,750,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 956,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after buying an additional 180,622 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 249,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after buying an additional 149,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 98,955 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

AVES stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $58.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

