Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.89 Million Stock Position in CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,885 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of CAVA Group worth $11,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Melius started coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on CAVA Group from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAVA opened at $48.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.47. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $172.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.98.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $292.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.88 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAVA Group

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.