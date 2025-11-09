Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.99 Million Stake in Timken Company (The) $TKR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Timken worth $11,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Timken alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Timken by 664.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR stock opened at $79.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. Timken Company has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $84.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Timken had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Timken’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Timken from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Timken and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Timken

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.