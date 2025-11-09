Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF $HEQT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,425 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.17% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 185,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $225,000.

HEQT stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.48.

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

