Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF $RFDI

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,063 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 8.86% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $10,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 197,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 73,023 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RFDI opened at $77.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.08. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $78.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.3845 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

