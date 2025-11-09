Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF $NYF

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.21% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $10,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NYF. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYF opened at $53.62 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.04 and a one year high of $54.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.47.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

See Also

