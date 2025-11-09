Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Quaker Houghton $KWR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Quaker Houghton worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 151.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Quaker Houghton by 573.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Quaker Houghton by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Quaker Houghton by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Houghton in the second quarter worth $221,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KWR opened at $137.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.05. Quaker Houghton has a 1 year low of $95.91 and a 1 year high of $175.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Houghton ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.14. Quaker Houghton had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $493.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KWR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quaker Houghton in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Quaker Houghton from $149.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quaker Houghton in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Quaker Houghton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.33.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

