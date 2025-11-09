Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Matson, Inc. $MATX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Matson worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Matson alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 5.4% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in Matson by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,037,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of MATX opened at $110.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.32. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $169.12.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.72 million. Matson had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 14.26%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Matson in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens raised their price target on Matson from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Matson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Matson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Matson

About Matson

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.