Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Perrigo Company plc $PRGO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,594 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Perrigo worth $11,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Perrigo alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,073,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,488,000 after buying an additional 3,227,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Perrigo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,135,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,085,000 after acquiring an additional 146,211 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in Perrigo by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,285,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,116,000 after acquiring an additional 616,387 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,833,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,894 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,146,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,184,000 after purchasing an additional 621,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of PRGO opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 1.86%.Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Perrigo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -305.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Perrigo in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Perrigo from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRGO

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Abigail Lennox acquired 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $28,124.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,124.55. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,100.26. The trade was a 6.53% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,118 shares of company stock valued at $232,699 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.