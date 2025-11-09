Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Cavco Industries worth $12,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth $246,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.00.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $576.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $549.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.35. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $393.53 and a 1-year high of $602.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $556.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.92 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.45, for a total transaction of $159,135.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,568.30. This trade represents a 27.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.30, for a total value of $1,298,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,331.80. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $2,820,884 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

