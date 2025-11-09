Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. $WK

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,537 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Workiva worth $11,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Workiva alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WK. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 21.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 189.1% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 14.2% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 54,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 20.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 15,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

Workiva Stock Performance

WK stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -106.03 and a beta of 0.87. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $116.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.34.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.96 million. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Workiva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.68 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.