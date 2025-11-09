Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,891 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,409 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Bank of Hawaii worth $11,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,633,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,180,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,406,000 after purchasing an additional 418,055 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4,090.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after buying an additional 295,101 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,066,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 63.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,976,000 after buying an additional 67,118 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of BOH opened at $65.60 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a one year low of $57.44 and a one year high of $82.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 17.41%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.63%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

