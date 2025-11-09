Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 182,366 Shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF $CGIC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,366 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.38% of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF worth $11,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 4,314.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGIC opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $676.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.32. Capital Group International Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (CGIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns by globally investing in companies, excluding those from the United States. CGIC was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

