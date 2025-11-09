Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 26,702 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF $FLTB

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2025

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTBFree Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,702 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.84% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $11,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLTB opened at $50.65 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $278.58 million, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.10.

About Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.