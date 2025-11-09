Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 26,702 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF $FLTB

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,702 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.84% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $11,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLTB opened at $50.65 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $278.58 million, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.10.

About Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.