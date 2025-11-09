Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 41,479 Shares of Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF $MDLV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDLV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,479 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 45.83% of Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF worth $11,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDLV opened at $27.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22. Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.51.

The Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF (MDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US-listed, large-cap companies believed to be undervalued. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria. MDLV was launched on Apr 26, 2023 and is managed by Morgan Dempsey.

