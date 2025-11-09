Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 48,453 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF $FSTA

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,453 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $11,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,961,000. Walker Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $48.75 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.