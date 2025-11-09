Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 54,449 Shares of Concentrix Corporation $CNXC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Concentrix worth $11,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 850.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,916 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,230,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Concentrix by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after buying an additional 181,546 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at $9,380,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth $8,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 287,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,506,440. This trade represents a 0.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $169,410. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Down 5.1%

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Concentrix stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. Concentrix Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 30.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Concentrix from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Concentrix from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Read Our Latest Report on CNXC

Concentrix Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.