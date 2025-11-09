Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF $FTXO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 5.26% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $11,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 526,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after buying an additional 267,124 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 247,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 111,644 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 132,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 116,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $33.44. The company has a market cap of $242.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.1688 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

