Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,402 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSJS opened at $21.94 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $22.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

