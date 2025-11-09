Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in nCino Inc. $NCNO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,684 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of nCino worth $11,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get nCino alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,867,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,710,000 after buying an additional 1,626,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,666,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,491,000 after purchasing an additional 836,182 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 24.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,669,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,678,000 after purchasing an additional 516,635 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,790,000. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,689,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

In other nCino news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 4,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $112,350.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 461,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,917,664.26. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 3,889,254 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $116,677,620.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,483,731 shares of company stock worth $135,709,761. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NCNO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on nCino from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Stephens raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NCNO

nCino Price Performance

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $26.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.86, a PEG ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.62. nCino Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.nCino’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.800 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About nCino

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.