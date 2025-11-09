Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Globe Life worth $12,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Globe Life by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Globe Life from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Cfra Research raised shares of Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.56.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL stock opened at $132.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.27 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.46.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.27. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.600-15.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

