Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of TopBuild worth $11,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 438.7% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in TopBuild by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 40,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.96 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on TopBuild from $449.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.83.

TopBuild Price Performance

NYSE:BLD opened at $422.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $419.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.68. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $266.26 and a 12 month high of $461.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 10.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In other news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.47, for a total value of $590,584.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,384.01. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

