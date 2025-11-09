Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF $ROE

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.66% of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF worth $11,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,986,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Trading Up 0.2%

ROE opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $35.19.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Company Profile

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

