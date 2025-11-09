Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Box, Inc. $BOX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of BOX worth $12,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 115.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of BOX by 7,130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in BOX by 692.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,931. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,937,030 shares in the company, valued at $96,363,954.30. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 100,724 shares of company stock worth $3,309,293 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Price Performance

BOX stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.87. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.30%.The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Featured Articles

