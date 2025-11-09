Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc $CVE

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 849,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $11,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,483,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $757,213,000 after buying an additional 4,401,045 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 56.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,481,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,363,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362,384 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,495,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,418,000 after purchasing an additional 372,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,281,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.86. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 5.18%.The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

CVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

