Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF $FCBD

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCBD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 26.03% of Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF worth $11,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $394,000.

Shares of FCBD stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

The Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF (FCBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in 6 to 12 underlying ETFs that hold US investment grade bonds of any maturity. The fund seeks to provide high income consistent with capital preservation.

