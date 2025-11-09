Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $NUBD

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.99% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $12,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 116,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 161.5% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 33,995 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 31,756 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 147,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000.

NUBD opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

