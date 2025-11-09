Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,089 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,089 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 34.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $71.37 and a 52-week high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 23.54%.The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.50 to $95.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

