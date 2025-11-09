Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,984 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,984 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of CNH Industrial worth $11,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 30.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNH opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 12.33. CNH Industrial N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

