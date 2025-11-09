Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,318 Shares of Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Home BancShares worth $11,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home BancShares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,390,000 after buying an additional 75,463 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 48.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Home BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Home BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $3,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

HOMB opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.81. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Home BancShares ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 31.20%.The company had revenue of $277.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.21%.

HOMB has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler set a $34.00 price target on shares of Home BancShares and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Home BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison sold 110,000 shares of Home BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $3,302,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,540,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,334,095.52. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

