Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,939 Shares of XPO, Inc. $XPO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of XPO worth $11,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in XPO by 128.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in XPO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in XPO by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in XPO by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on XPO from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on XPO from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on XPO from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $154.00 target price on XPO and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $438,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $793,360. This represents a 35.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XPO opened at $140.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($2,243.00) million during the quarter. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

