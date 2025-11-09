Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 62,381 Shares of Insperity, Inc. $NSP

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,381 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Insperity worth $10,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter worth $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 32.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1,095.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Insperity by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Insperity from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Insperity from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Insperity Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE NSP opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $56.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $95.98.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Insperity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.840-1.470 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at -0.790–0.160 EPS. Research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 521.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 10,850 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $563,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,247,491.98. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

