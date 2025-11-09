Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 739 Shares of Kadant Inc $KAI

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Kadant worth $11,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 5.0% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at $6,390,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Price Performance

KAI opened at $269.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.66. Kadant Inc has a 52-week low of $264.32 and a 52-week high of $429.95.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.41. Kadant had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $271.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kadant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total transaction of $140,440.15. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,242.50. This represents a 8.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on KAI shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Kadant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

